Oklahoma City, OK
Inside The Thunder

Injury Report: Thunder, Nets Set For Healthy Battle

By Chris Becker,

5 days ago

Both Oklahoma City and Brooklyn enter Wednesday’s game with no new injuries as both teams battle for position.

Oklahoma City is approaching a crucial stretch to end the season, a stretch that will define OKC’s offseason.

The Thunder enter Tuesday tied for a play-in game position in the Western Conference as the season continues to hit the home stretch. Oklahoma City will return to the Paycom Center to face Brooklyn on Tuesday in an attempt to pull ahead of the clustered pack fighting for playoff berths.

OKC enters the contest fairly healthy with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander off of the injury report, as he continues to see minutes limited at times as the team attempts to keep him healthy down the stretch.

Aleksej Pokusevski remains out, though he does continue to work through his recovery with a chance of returning.

The Nets enter the contest without Ben Simmons who has not played since Feb. 15. He’s listed as out with knee and back soreness. He is the only full NBA contract player out for Brooklyn.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Kenrich Williams: Out: Left Wrist Scapholunate Rupture

Olivier Sarr: Out: G League Two-Way

Jared Butler: Out: G League Two-Way

Brooklyn Nets:

Ben Simmons: Out: Right Knee/Back soreness

Dru Smith: Out: G League Two-Way

David Duke Jr: Out: G League Two-Way

Tip-off for the Nets and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Thunder are currently 1.5-point favorites.

