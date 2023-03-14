New Dawg Report: Jabbar Muhammad

What are the Huskies getting in the Oklahoma State transfer?

When Jabbar Muhammad announced his transfer to Washington from Oklahoma State, the secondary immediately got a significant upgrade. The junior cornerback took a gigantic leap forward during his sophomore season with the Cowboys, recording an interception, a forced fumble, and nine passes defended.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound cornerback was rated as the No. 9 overall player in the transfer portal by Pro Football Focus, and the third-best cornerback. Over his two seasons on the field, PFF credited him with 19 "coverage stops," which is the second most in that time span in the Big 12.

On tape, Muhammad displays advanced ball skills and great vision. His instincts and ability to break on the ball are top-notch, and Washington's coaching staff has raved about the number of reps he's taken against pass-heavy Big 12 offenses.

He's a fluid athlete who doesn't back down from the challenge of a bigger receiver, and sticks to them thanks to excellent technique. Muhammad has the skill and football IQ needed to make a big difference in a Husky secondary that allowed 251.5 passing yards per game, which ranked 100th out of 130 FBS teams in 2022.

Through one week of spring practice, Muhammad only participated once, and took reps with the second team. Head coach Kalen DeBoer told the media on Friday that he suffered a minor injury during winter workouts, and should be at full go when the Huskies return to practice on March 29th.

With his talent and proven track record in the Big 12, Muhammad should be penciled in as a starter at cornerback. The coaching staff is going to throw a lot at him, but it appears he's going to be up to the task in 2023. If he can prove he's as advertised, the secondary could be one of the nation's most improved as they make a run for a Pac-12 championship.

