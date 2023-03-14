Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
CBS 42

Summer food benefits OK’d for 530K Alabama children

By Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5WuF_0lIo6Qpt00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An estimated 530,000 Alabama children who get free or reduced price school meals are now eligible for food benefits this summer after the school year ends, officials said Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources said qualifying households will get $120 for each participating student to buy food that is eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at stores that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer cards. The Summer Pandemic EBT program benefits are expected to begin rolling out in mid-to-late summer.

“Inflation has transformed each grocery trip into a balancing act for low-income families struggling to afford food for their children on top of other costs like housing and transportation,” said Alabama Department of Human Resources Commissioner Nancy Buckner in a news release. “Every dollar of support from programs like P-EBT strengthens their spending power and weakens the prospect of hunger, while promoting nutritious meals for children.”

Summer P-EBT benefits are limited to students who receive free or reduced price meals under the National School Lunch Program. To become eligible, families may apply by contacting their schools. Applications must be approved by May 16 to qualify for summer benefits.

Households with eligible students who received P-EBT benefits previously will access Summer P-EBT benefits on their existing EBT cards. Those who are new to the National School Lunch Program will get EBT cards in the mail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Alabama Attorney General pays tribute to fallen officers at remembrance events
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Tuesday Morning closing 10 stores in Alabama
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Louisiana family’s pet nutria to be removed, moved to zoo
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three U.S. postal workers indicted on theft charges
Braddock, PA9 hours ago
Alabama Braces for Economic Impact as Retail Giant Pulls the Plug on Distribution Center
Bessemer, AL3 days ago
Police supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired with benefits day prior to termination hearing: reports
Memphis, AL1 day ago
Woman traveling through Alabama found guilty of possessing nearly six kilograms of heroin
Houston, TX4 days ago
AG: Illinois lottery employee accused of stealing, redeeming winning tickets
Springfield, IL2 days ago
Alabama freshman defensive back arrested on marijuana charge in Florida
Alabaster, AL3 days ago
Man rescued from under 2,000-pound safe
Glasgow, VA7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy