Buy These 12 Personal Care Items at Costco (and Save Big!)

Your Costco membership can get big deals on bulk items that aren’t just to fill your pantry or freezer. You can save by buying personal care items at the warehouse retailer as well.

So whether it’s toothpaste or toilet paper, here are some personal care options at Costco that can help you keep more money in your bank account .

1. Crest 3D White Advanced Whitening Toothpaste

Courtesy of Costco

Get your teeth sparkling clean with this five-pack of Crest 3D White Advanced Whitening Toothpaste. You can grab the bulk-sized pack at Costco for $17.99, which breaks down to about $3.60 per tube.

In comparison, you can grab one tube of similar Crest 3D whitening toothpaste for $6.29 per tube at other stores, which would be more than $31 for five of them.

Get expert advice on making more money - sent straight to your inbox.



2. Dove Body Wash Deep Moisture

Courtesy of Costco

It’s easy to go through body wash, especially for your whole family, but Costco has you covered with Dove Body Wash Deep Moisture. The body wash comes in three 24-ounce bottles for $16.99.

Walmart carries almost the same version of Costco’s three-pack, but you’ll be paying $28.99 on Walmart’s website.

3. Gillette Ultimate Protection 6-in-1 Antiperspirant

Courtesy of Costco

It may be a good option to stock up on deodorant so you have some whenever you need it. Costco can help with its Gillette Ultimate Protection 6-in-1 Antiperspirant for as low as $14.99 for a five-pack.

Compare that to Walmart, which also has the Gillette Ultimate Protection Antiperspirant in a five-pack for $27.99.

6 Genius Hacks All Costco Shoppers Should Know

4. Colgate Total Advanced Whitening Toothbrush

Courtesy of Costco

Get some colorful toothbrushes to keep your smile shining with the Colgate Total Advanced Whitening Toothbrush for $18.99. The eight-pack of soft brushes comes in a variety of colors so you’ll always have a new one to choose from.

You can pick up a similar pack of brushes on Amazon for $22.55, which is more than $3.50 more expensive.

5. Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue

Courtesy of Costco

Another great bulk item at Costco is the Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue. The Costco version of the two-ply tissue comes in a pack of 30 rolls for $29.99.

You may be able to find a similar pack of 30 Charmin rolls at a local store like Target, but it could cost you $32.99 for a similar amount of toilet paper.

6. MAC Mineralize Skinfinish

Courtesy of Costco

Step up your make-up with MAC Mineralize Skinfinish Natural, which comes in your choice of five different shades for $30.99 at Costco.

If you would prefer, you can buy the same product directly from MAC Cosmetics’ website for $40, paying nearly $10 extra compared to Costco’s price.

6 Genius Hacks Amazon Shoppers Should Know

7. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Towelettes

Courtesy of Costco

After a long day, a good way to clean off your make-up is with the Neutrogena Makeup Remover & Hydro Boost Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes from Costco. The Costco pack features a variety of cleaning cloths for a total of 139 in the box for $24.99.

You could also buy the product from Walmart. However, expect to pay around $29.99 for the same box.

8. Q-tips Cotton Swabs

Courtesy of Costco

Q-tips Cotton Swabs are great for personal care as well as other home or hobby uses. Grab a three-pack from Costco for $11.49, which will equal 1,875 cotton swabs for your home.

Another option may be CVS, which carries one pack of 625 swabs for $6.29 or $18.87 if you buy three packs to equal the total amount of swabs available with the Costco deal.

9. Pantene Advanced Care Shampoo

Courtesy of Costco

Wash your hair with Pantene Advanced Care Shampoo, which comes in a large 38.2-ounce bottle from Costco for as little as $10.74.

The five-in-one shampoo helps moisturize, strengthen against damage, and smooth hair while offering lightweight protection and color vibrancy.

Another option would be to pick up the same-sized bottle from Walmart for $18.90.

6 Clever Ways To Crush Your Debt Today



10. Softsoap Advanced Clean Liquid Hand Soap

Courtesy of Costco

It’s important to wash your hands and get rid of any germs or viruses you may pick up, which is why the Softsoap Advanced Clean Liquid Hand Soap Refill comes in handy.

You can get two 80-ounce bottles of the soap for as little as $9.99 at Costco, which breaks down to six cents per ounce.

Target carries a similar version of Softsoap’s refill with one bottle costing $5.99 for 50 ounces. That may seem like it costs less, but when you do the math it comes to nearly 12 cents per ounce.

11. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen

Courtesy of Costco

With spring and summer coming up, it may be a good time to stock up on sunscreen.

Costco is offering a pack of Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen, which includes both a five-ounce and three-ounce tube for $15.99. That breaks down to just under $2 per ounce for the whole package.

If you bought the same sunscreen at Target, the retailer only offers the three-ounce version for as low as $7.99, or $2.66 per ounce. But you would have to buy three to get the same amount of sunscreen, costing you $23.97.

12. Carmex Lip Balm

Courtesy of Costco

Winter is the time of year when many people struggle with chapped lips, and lip balm seems to run out quickly. At Costco, you can get a 12-pack of Carmex Lip Balm for $13.99.

Over at CVS, a three-pack costs $4.99. Buying four of those packs to get you the same number of lip balms at Costco would then cost you $19.96.

3 credit cards that will let you hit pause on interest until nearly 2024

Bottom line

A Costco membership is a great way to save money on gas or pack your pantry. Additionally, stocking up on personal care items for your home can be one of the best Costco hacks to help you save.

Buying your personal care items at Costco can help you stay within your budget each month without having to sacrifice the quality you’re looking for.

More from FinanceBuzz:

