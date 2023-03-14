Roswell man convicted of child sexual abuse, sentenced to 50 years in prison

Luis Alberto Angeles Cherokee Sheriff's Office

A Roswell man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple charges of child sexual abuse in Cherokee County.

In a jury trial that ended Feb. 3, Luis Alberto Angeles, 41, of Roswell, was found guilty of rape, child molestation, and incest, the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office announced. On Feb. 22, Superior Court Judge Tony Baker sentenced him to 50 years of prison followed by life on probation, under sex offender special conditions.

In September 2016, a 12-year-old girl told Woodstock police that she ran away from home because Angeles had been hurting her, prosecutors said. During two separate forensic interviews, the victim shared details of specific acts that Angeles committed when she was 8, 9, 10, and 11 years old, while her mother was at work.

“For years, a little girl endured abuse in her own home by a man who purported to love her. When she finally had the courage to disclose, family members did not believe her. She was forced to run away from home, thinking that was her only way to escape. Fortunately, Woodstock Police recognized a child in distress and, ultimately, charged this defendant,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Hines of the Special Victims Unit. “Throughout the prosecution of this case, the victim never wavered, and through her resilience, we were able to ensure the defendant will never hurt her, or her loved ones again.”

During the trial, prosecutors called seven witnesses to the stand, including the victim. Jurors also viewed the forensic interviews from when the victim was 12 years old. After thoughtful deliberation, the jury found the defendant guilty of all charges.

“Hidden in secrecy behind closed doors, this defendant did unspeakable things to a little girl. But his despicable actions have now been brought to light because of her bravery. A Cherokee County jury heard testimony, including that of the victim, and came to the unanimous decision that the defendant is, in fact, guilty of all charges,” Acting District Attorney Susan Treadaway said in a statement. “Mr. Angeles is now receiving the justice he deserves, and our community is protected from this man ever hurting another child again.”

According to the district attorney's office, child abusers often engage in a process called grooming to allow them to perpetrate sexual abuse undetected. This can include targeting the child, gaining the child and caregiver’s trust, filling a need, using flattery and gifts and isolating the child.

To report suspected child abuse, call Child Protective Services at 855-422-4453. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911.