Springfield house collapses during fire, cause under investigation

By Bradley Zimmerman,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4aOA_0lIo5GDe00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Monday when it collapsed during a fire.

Springfield Fire officials said the fire happened at 3001 Niccolls Road late in the night. The first personnel on the scene found a vacant two-story home fully engulfed by flames, prompting those in charge to order a defensive stance in battling the flames. They also established a 50-foot collapse zone around the structure.

Urbana Fire investigating small blaze at Station Theatre

With the nearest hydrant being over 2,000 feet away, multiple engines were needed to pump water to the scene. Firefighters used several hand hoses and a deck gun to battle the flames but were unable to prevent the entire structure from collapsing.

Crews remained on the scene to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to a nearby wooded area. An excavator subsequently arrived on scene to assist in putting out hotspots in the rubble.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

