One teen captured after escaping Fayette County youth detention center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of three teenage boys who escaped the Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County was captured in Nashville, the Department of Children’s Services confirmed Tuesday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday evening, a resident who lives near the detention center reported they saw three males run through their backyard. Wilder staff confirmed three teens were missing after they did a headcount.

While deputies searched the area, another resident said his vehicle had been stolen.

The identity of the teen who was caught has not been released.

Authorities are still looking for the two other boys. If you see the 17-year-olds, you are urged to call 911 or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 901-465-3456.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.