Philadelphia, PA
abc27 News

Philadelphia Eagles sign RB Rashaad Penny; report

By George Stockburger,

5 days ago

(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles plan to sign veteran running back Rashaad Penny, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Penny, a former 2018 first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, has been marred by injuries in his career. With 42 games played Penny has made just 11 starts with 13 career rushing touchdowns.

NFC champion Eagles bring back veteran Graham on 1-year deal

Penny’s best year came in 2021 with 749 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. In five seasons Penny has averaged 5.7 yards per attempt and more than 45 yards per game on the ground.

Philadelphia’s former starting running back and former Penn State standout Miles Sanders is currently a free agent. Backup Boston Scott is also a free agent, leaving the Eagles with Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon on the running back depth chart.

With the reported signing of Penny, Philadelphia is on the board in free agency after reportedly losing veterans Marcus Epps and Javon Hargrave to free agency.

The team did announce that center Jason Kelce will return in 2024 after the veteran considered retirement.

Philadelphia currently owns two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

