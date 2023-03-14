Watch: North Carolina sheep gives birth to rare quadruplets

March 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina farmer has four lambs to care for after one of his ewes gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.

WLOS News 13/YouTube

David Hendrix, owner of Lickstone Farm in Waynesville, said one of his Katahdin sheep gave birth March 3 to three female babies and one male.

Hendrix said two of the lambs are being bottle-fed to reduce the strain on the mother. He said one of the female lambs has taken a special liking to him and follows him around the farm while he works.

Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine says there is only about a 1 in 500 chance of a sheep giving birth to quadruplets. Ewes generally give birth to one to two lambs each time.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com