New York Fugitive Slashed Boston 75-Year-Old's Throat, Ate His Food, Slept On His Couch: DA

By Morgan Gonzales,

5 days ago

A Brooklyn fugitive searched two floors of a West End apartment building for an unlocked door before entering the apartment of a 75-year-old and killing him brutally, according to the office of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

The apartment's resident, David MacDonald, often left his door unlocked so services like Meals On Wheels could easily enter his apartment, according to the DA's office. Dion Pelzer entered the apartment building, located at 65 Martha Road, around 9:30 p.m. on February 15, 2023, and took advantage of MacDonald's unlocked door, entering his apartment and slashing his throat.

After murdering MacDonald, Pelzer ate MacDonald’s food and spent the night on his couch. He then stole MacDonald's wallet, credit cards, and keys and left the apartment building around 9:15 a.m. the following morning, according to surveillance video.

Neighbors knocked on MacDonald's door, which was closed and locked, around 8:40 a.m., before Pelzer was recorded leaving the building. They received no response.

Police carried out a well-check on MacDonald later that day and found his body. After reviewing surveillance footage, police issued a warrant for Pelzer's arrest.

Nearly a month after the murder, Tufts medical police requested backup from Boston police to assist in the removal of a person from the area of 37 Bennett Street. After a violent struggle, Boston police handcuffed the man and determined it was Pelzer.

Pelzer was arrested on charges of murder as well as a fugitive from justice charge out of New York.

Pelzer was ordered held without bail on Tuesday, March 14 in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court. He will next be in court on April 12 for a pre-trial hearing.

The incident is still under investigation. Police request that anyone with additional information contact Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

