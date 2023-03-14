Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

Dutch Bros is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by offering two new flavors

By Fabiola Loera,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06q4L1_0lIo25lx00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Are you interested in trying some festive drinks? Dutch Bros Coffee is offering two new soft top flavors to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19.

The new flavors will be available in all locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHeqz_0lIo25lx00
  • Lucky Clover soft top features a mix of orange, blue raspberry and Dutch Bros’ signature soft top.
  • Irish Cream soft top is a mix of Irish cream flavor and Dutch Bros’ signature soft top.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Local brewery celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with traditional Ireland beer
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Peter Piper Pizza opens new location in East El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Places To Be Festive & Celebrate With Green Beer In El Paso
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Some Advice For El Pasoans Feeling A Little Green Today
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Borderland remembers longtime El Paso firefighter, Chihuahuas security guard
El Paso, TX44 minutes ago
Harvest Christian Center hosts job fair in west El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Heartwarming Video Of Santa Teresa Teens Singing With Security Officer Will Make You Smile
El Paso, TX22 hours ago
Popular Discount Store To Close Only El Paso Location: All Items on Sale
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Dunkin’ to host grand opening of new concept location, will give away free coffee for a year
El Paso, TX6 days ago
City of El Paso to host free drive-thru pet clinic
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Imagination Comes to Life as Willy Wonka Takes Over a Texas Bar
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Moms From El Paso & All Over The USA Love Their Rocking Kids
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Las Vegas Restaurant’s Entire Menu Is Dedicated To El Paso Dishes
El Paso, TX5 days ago
Mural depicting El Paso Boxing Hall of Famers to be no more
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Bridge Acceleration program kicks off spring season in Juarez
El Paso, TX2 days ago
El Paso Off-Roaders Love Showing Off Their Big Kid Toys
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold Saturday, chilly Sunday
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Local gym encourages teens to power lift through life
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Diocese of El Paso allows Catholics to eat meat this Friday
El Paso, TX3 days ago
TTUHSC hosts ‘Match Day’ ceremony for students
El Paso, TX1 day ago
DEA: Fentanyl staying in El Paso after crossing border
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Shots fired, residents frustrated with Cincinnati Entertainment District
El Paso, TX1 day ago
The Most Famous Outlaw In El Paso History Was Almost A Preacher
El Paso, TX3 days ago
2 people stuck in sewer in East El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
City of El Paso, LiftFund provide financial assistance to local businesses impacted by pandemic
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Cause of fire at La Nube museum in downtown El Paso classified as 'unintentional'
El Paso, TX4 days ago
This is the REAL Reason Allergy Season is SO Bad in El Paso
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold weekend in the forecast
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Thursday Forecast: Windy and rainy morning
El Paso, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy