Dutch Bros is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by offering two new flavors
By Fabiola Loera,
5 days ago
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Are you interested in trying some festive drinks? Dutch Bros Coffee is offering two new soft top flavors to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19.
The new flavors will be available in all locations.
Lucky Clover soft top features a mix of orange, blue raspberry and Dutch Bros’ signature soft top.
Irish Cream soft top is a mix of Irish cream flavor and Dutch Bros’ signature soft top.
