Pawtucket, RI
WPRI 12 News

2 Pawtucket EMTs suspended after man’s death

By Sarah Doiron,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBkhT_0lIo1bhd00

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Pawtucket EMTs have been suspended following the death of a patient both didn’t properly treat, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

The city has suspended Terrence O’Neill and Michael Garcia without pay for failing to follow protocols while responding to a call back in January.

O’Neill and Garcia both responded to that call and arrived to find an unresponsive man lying against a snowbank, according to a consent order obtained by 12 News.

The consent order states the EMTs didn’t check the man’s vital signs, nor did they perform a proper primary assessment of his condition. The Health Department noted in the consent order that the EMTs never removed the man’s jacket and failed to transport him to the nearest hospital.

The EMTs are also accused of falsifying medical records and lying about their interactions with the man, who the Health Department confirmed later passed away. It’s unclear whether their inactions played a role in the man’s death.

O’Neill’s EMT license has been suspended for 90 days, while Garcia’s has been suspended for 30 days. Both men have been ordered to complete a series of refresher courses.

Following their suspensions, the EMTs will undergo a 12-month probationary period where they must demonstrate their ability to adhere to protocols, according to the city.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

