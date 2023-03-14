Open in App
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami Herald

Crash involving a police cruiser closes part of a major Miami-Dade street at rush hour

By David J. Neal, Charles Rabin,

5 days ago

A crash involving a Miami-Dade officer in a cruiser has shut down six blocks of Northwest 103rd Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash at 103rd Street and 17th Avenue, just over a mile west of Interstate 95 and two miles east of Hialeah, has all lanes closed to cars from Northwest 102nd Street to 105th streets and Northwest 16th to 22nd avenues.

Miami-Dade police said the officer who crashed was heading to help another officer chasing three people in a stolen car. The three people eventually jumped out of the stolen car and were taken into custody.

One woman was taken to North Shore Medical Center for evaluation.Two officers were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. One had injuries to his feet and the other had “bumps and bruises,” police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

