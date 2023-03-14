Open in App
Nashville, TN
Source: Titans to sign 49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair

5 days ago

The Tennessee Titans are expected to sign San Francisco 49ers free agent linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair , a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The addition of Al-Shaair comes a day after Titans free agent linebacker David Long Jr . agreed to a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins .

After going undrafted in 2019, Al-Shaair earned a roster spot with the 49ers based on his special teams play. It didn't take him long to garner an expanded role, however, becoming a starting linebacker two years later. He played the 2022 season on a $3.9 million deal.

In the past two seasons, Al-Shaair, who turns 26 in August, has been an integral part of one of the best linebacker trios in the league, posting 146 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 25 regular-season games.

Al-Shaair played all three linebacker spots in San Francisco's defense but worked primarily on the strong side. He's played 57 games in four seasons with 199 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.

