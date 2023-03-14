Coconut Creek Cancels Cookout at Regency Lakes After Community Representatives Feared City Commissioners Would Be “Politicking”

COCONUT CREEK, FL – It was supposed to be a get-to-know cookout between Coconut Creek police, fire, and city officials and the residents of one of the city’s largest private and gated communities.

But on March 8 -- a day before hot dogs and burgers were supposed to be grilled and conversations about safety were supposed to happen at Regency Lakes -- the city of Coconut Creek canceled the event at the community with more than 700 homes off State Road 7 in the northern part of city.

The reason, City Manager Karen Brooks explained at last week’s commission meeting: city commissioners were going to be barred from entering the community because representatives of the community’s property management firm feared the commissioners were going to be “politicking” in the lead-up to the March 14 election.

Since the event was city-sponsored, Brooks told commissioners that it was unaccepted to have the event without commissioners there.

She said she offered to reschedule the event after the election, but the community’s representatives told her the event wasn’t going to be rescheduled “ever.”

This would have been the city’s second cookout with residents as part of the city’s plan for city officials to get to know residents across the city and have informal conversations about safety and issues in their neighborhoods.

“It’s not a political event. It’s a community event,” Brooks said.

According to a representative of Regency Lakes’s property management firm, Coconut Creek officials refused to “acknowledge our concerns” about politicking at the event.

That’s based on a letter written by the community’s senior property manager Lennie Plazure and sent out to residents.

Mayor Josh Rydell read the letter at last week’s commission meeting after it was forwarded to him by residents at Regency Lakes.

The event is “used as a platform for city commissioners to use as a means of politicking. When we were advised of this, we requested this not be used for political gain, but rather as we were told it would be, a community event for the police and fire to present safety issues,” Rydell said, reading the letter.

Rydell continued reading: “Apparently there is no such thing as a free lunch and since the potential for political gain was not mentioned when this was presented, the city refused to acknowledge our concerns and the city has cancelled the event.”

After reading the letter, Rydell said: “None of us (referring to commissioners) have ever done politicking at a city community-based event or ribbon cutting.”

“I found this offensive,” he said.

Commissioner John Brodie, whose seat is up for election, said he had no intentions of doing political activities during the cookout.

“This was never in consideration to be campaigned at this event. We all knew that. We know the rules, and play by the rules,” he said.

Before canceling, Brooks explained she tried to assure representatives of Regency Lakes weeks ago that commissioners weren’t going to be doing any politicking, but that “fell on deaf ears.”

She apologized to commissioners and residents of the community for canceling the event.

“We would welcome to do an event there for their 700-plus residents and of course with all of you in attendance,” she said to the commissioners.

She also invited the city’s other neighborhoods to contact her office and schedule a cookout.

