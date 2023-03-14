Open in App
Massachusetts State
The Associated Press

Verastem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $73.8 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSTM

