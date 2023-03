COBB COUNTY, GA — A portion of I-285 in Cobb County is shut down after a tractor-trailer caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Cobb County police say they were called to I-285 near Atlanta Road to help shut down the highway.

Triple Team Traffic says all of the southbound lanes remain closed. Drivers should avoid the area or expect major delays.

Authorities have now opened up one lane, but traffic is still backed up for several miles.

There is currently no word on how the fire started.