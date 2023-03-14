Open in App
Manhattan, KS
See more from this location?
KSNT News

K-State’s Nowell, Johnson land on All-American teams

By Landon Reinhardt,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHMhg_0lIntgeo00

MANHATTAN, Kan. ( KSNT ) – Two of K-State’s star men’s basketball players have received national honors.

Forward Keyontae Johnson and guard Markquis Nowell were both named to the AP All-American third-team, the publication announced Tuesday.

How KU community helped one Jayhawk coach through tragic loss

Johnson is averaging a team-high 17.7 points and 7.0 rebounds a game. Nowell is averaging 16.8 points per game and features a Big 12-leading 7.6 assists per game.

The two making the list marks the first time a Wildcat has had their name called as an All-American since Jacob Pullen in 2011.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Manhattan, KS newsLocal Manhattan, KS
K-State opponent preview: Watch out for this Kentucky big man
Manhattan, KS22 hours ago
Sweet 16 would mean trip home for four K-State players
Manhattan, KS22 hours ago
K-State president says Tang’s impact goes far beyond basketball
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
K-State women’s basketball ends Wichita State’s season in first-round win of WNIT
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Emporia State’s Jobe named All-American
Emporia, KS2 days ago
K-State men’s basketball team leaves for NCAA Tournament
Manhattan, KS4 days ago
Country music star Jordan Davis to perform live in Kansas, here’s when
Mayetta, KS3 days ago
Hundreds of Kansans get medical marijuana cards in Missouri as state weighs legalization
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Two arrested in Michigan for Junction City murder
Junction City, KS21 minutes ago
Areas in East Central Kansas with winter driving conditions
Topeka, KS2 days ago
VETERAN SALUTE: Keeping soldiers at sea in the know
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Potential water rate increase in Topeka
Topeka, KS3 days ago
New training opportunities open for police officers in NE Kansas
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Train derailment south of Topeka resolved
Topeka, KS2 days ago
The Concordia Choir performs at Grace Episcopal Cathedral
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Blarney Breakfast sold out
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Central Topeka shooting may have been accidental
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Two taken to hospital after hit and run in Topeka
Topeka, KS21 hours ago
Deadly rollover crash north of Topeka
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Crash backs up I-70 in West Topeka
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Kansas banks hit with forgery crimes, police say
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
TPAC hires new executive director
Topeka, KS4 days ago
Fallen mattress leads to Topeka man’s arrest for alleged narcotics crimes
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Looking ahead to Topeka’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Manhattan man arrested after alleged armed robbery in Riley County
Manhattan, KS3 days ago
14-year-old arrested for shooting in Topeka
Topeka, KS2 days ago
3 arrests made in connection to Sunset Zoo shooting in Manhattan
Manhattan, KS4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy