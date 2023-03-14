K-State’s Nowell, Johnson land on All-American teams

MANHATTAN, Kan. ( KSNT ) – Two of K-State’s star men’s basketball players have received national honors.
Forward Keyontae Johnson and guard Markquis Nowell were both named to the AP All-American third-team, the publication announced Tuesday. How KU community helped one Jayhawk coach through tragic loss
Johnson is averaging a team-high 17.7 points and 7.0 rebounds a game. Nowell is averaging 16.8 points per game and features a Big 12-leading 7.6 assists per game.
The two making the list marks the first time a Wildcat has had their name called as an All-American since Jacob Pullen in 2011. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0