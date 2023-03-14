K-State’s Nowell, Johnson land on All-American teams

MANHATTAN, Kan. ( KSNT ) – Two of K-State’s star men’s basketball players have received national honors.

Forward Keyontae Johnson and guard Markquis Nowell were both named to the AP All-American third-team, the publication announced Tuesday.

Johnson is averaging a team-high 17.7 points and 7.0 rebounds a game. Nowell is averaging 16.8 points per game and features a Big 12-leading 7.6 assists per game.

The two making the list marks the first time a Wildcat has had their name called as an All-American since Jacob Pullen in 2011.

