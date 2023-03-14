Open in App
Petersburg, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man found dead in Petersburg shooting, police looking for suspect

By Delaney Murray,

5 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A reported shooting in a Petersburg apartment early Tuesday morning left one man dead, and now police are searching for another man in connection to his death.

Phillip Rich (Credit: Petersburg Police Department)

On Tuesday, March 14 at approximately 1:11 a.m., Petersburg Police received a call for a person shot in an apartment in the 1400 block of Pin Oaks Drive at the Pin Oaks Estates Subdivision. When officers and first responders got to the scene, they found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Javarious Desmore, 29, of Petersburg, was pronounced dead.

Seven Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in connection to inmate’s death

Police are now asking for the public’s help locating Phillip Rich, who is currently wanted for first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rich, is asked to contact Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.

