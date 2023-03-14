Man found dead in Petersburg shooting, police looking for suspect

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A reported shooting in a Petersburg apartment early Tuesday morning left one man dead, and now police are searching for another man in connection to his death.

Phillip Rich (Credit: Petersburg Police Department)

On Tuesday, March 14 at approximately 1:11 a.m., Petersburg Police received a call for a person shot in an apartment in the 1400 block of Pin Oaks Drive at the Pin Oaks Estates Subdivision. When officers and first responders got to the scene, they found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Javarious Desmore, 29, of Petersburg, was pronounced dead.

Police are now asking for the public’s help locating Phillip Rich, who is currently wanted for first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rich, is asked to contact Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.

