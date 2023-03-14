Indiana unemployment rate remains at 3.1% in January

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s unemployment rate remained stable in January, according to data released by the state’s Department of Workforce Development.

The 3.1% rate was the same as the state announced for December. It also was better than the 3.4% national average. Nearly 19,500 unemployment claims were filed in

The department announced the state’s businesses added 12,600 new jobs over the month. Since January 2022, Indiana has gained more than 85,000 jobs.

Indiana’s unemployment rate in January 2022 was 2.4%, which was a record low dating back to 1976 when the modern method of establishing unemployment rates was introduced.

For January, the 6,700 construction jobs accounted for more than half of the new positions, while leisure and hospitality businesses added 4,700 to their payrolls.

Not only was the unemployment rate better than the national average, but so was the labor participation rate. The department reported 63.4% of working-age, noninstitutionalized Hoosiers were either actively employed or looking for work. That’s a full percentage point above the national average.

Indiana’s labor pool in January stood at slightly more than 3.4 million, a drop of less than 1,000 people from December.

The state’s private employment workforce was 2.8 million for the month.

According to the department, as of Monday, there are more than 126,000 Hoosiers considered “potential workers,” which means those individuals are either unemployed and looking or out of the labor pool but want to secure a job. That’s slightly less than the nearly 131,000 open jobs listed in the state from the beginning of this month.

On Tuesday, the state released county and metropolitan level unemployment data. Boone and Hamilton counties, two counties in the Indianapolis metropolitan area, and Gibson County in southwest Indiana reported the lowest unemployment rate at 2.3% for January.

Two northeastern Indiana counties, Lagrange and Noble, reported the highest rate at 5.2%.

Marion County, home to Indianapolis, reported a 3.1% unemployment rate. Allen County, home to the state’s second largest family Fort Wayne, reported a 3.0%, and Vanderburgh, home to Evansville, also had a 3.0% unemployment rate.