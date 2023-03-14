Open in App
North Branch, MN
Bring Me The News

Authorities: Gun links deceased relative to Chisago County triple homicide

By BringMeTheNews,

5 days ago

New details have been revealed in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities in Chisago County suspect a 39-year-old North Branch man found dead earlier this month killed three relatives before taking his own life.

The victims, 78-year-old Darrell Mattson, 68-year-old Denise Mattson and their son, 47-year-old Kirk Mattson, were found dead in their home on Brunswick Road in Fish Lake Township the morning of Sunday, March 5.

Each of the victims died of gunshot wounds and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office later said a person of interest in the case had also been found dead.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office identified that person as Kenneth G. Koslowski.

In a news release, the agency said Koslowski was a relative of the Mattsons and was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in rural Dakota County the day before the Mattsons were discovered in their home.

"The gun used during his apparent suicide was forensically linked to the evidence at the triple homicide scene," the sheriff's office stated Tuesday. "Investigators also determined that Koslowski was in the area during the time of the homicides."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and local authorities are continuing to investigate possible motives and whether or not any other persons may have been involved.

'Unthinkable' family tragedy

A GoFundMe page created by Stephanie Lang to support Darrell and Denise Mattsons' surviving children, Kent and Kami, states police were called to the home March 5 after the siblings had been unable to reach their parents or brother.

"They'd lost both of their parents and their brother," Lang, a longtime friend, wrote. "How does one even make sense of this?"

The fundraiser is seeking donations to support funeral costs and other immediate expenses in the wake of the "unthinkable" tragedy.

"During this time of heartbreak and mourning, any help would mean the world to the family and allow them to focus on how they can 'honor' their parents and brother," Lang wrote.

Any additional funds will be donated to metal health resources in the community, the page states.

