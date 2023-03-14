7 Ohio cities named among most obese in the country; Miami Valley among top 50

Seven Ohio cities, including one in the Miami Valley, have ranked among the Top 100 of 2023′s most overweight cities in the country .

More than 40 percent of American adults are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control .

Here in Ohio, several areas made WalletHub’s nationwide list for most overweight in America:

The Canton-Massillon ranked No. 30

Youngstown-Warren ranked No. 32

Toledo ranked No. 38

Akron ranked No. 40

Dayton-Kettering ranked No. 43

Cincinnati ranked No. 49

Cleveland-Elyria ranked No. 61

To determine the most overweight areas WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across three metrics: obesity and overweight, health consequences, and food and fitness

The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area in Texas was ranked as the No. 1 most overweight city in the country.

A full list of cities can be found here .















