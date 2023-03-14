7 Ohio cities named among most obese in the country; Miami Valley among top 50

Seven Ohio cities, including one in the Miami Valley, have ranked among the Top 100 of 2023′s most overweight cities in the country .
More than 40 percent of American adults are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control .
Here in Ohio, several areas made WalletHub’s nationwide list for most overweight in America:
- The Canton-Massillon ranked No. 30
- Youngstown-Warren ranked No. 32
- Toledo ranked No. 38
- Akron ranked No. 40
- Dayton-Kettering ranked No. 43
- Cincinnati ranked No. 49
- Cleveland-Elyria ranked No. 61
To determine the most overweight areas WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across three metrics: obesity and overweight, health consequences, and food and fitness
The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area in Texas was ranked as the No. 1 most overweight city in the country.
Source: WalletHub
