7 Ohio cities named among most obese in the country; Miami Valley among top 50

By WHIO Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDlUt_0lInqotf00

Seven Ohio cities, including one in the Miami Valley, have ranked among the Top 100 of 2023′s most overweight cities in the country .

More than 40 percent of American adults are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control .

>> Honda to move Accord production to Indiana in 2025 as part of EV shift

Here in Ohio, several areas made WalletHub’s nationwide list for most overweight in America:

  • The Canton-Massillon ranked No. 30
  • Youngstown-Warren ranked No. 32
  • Toledo ranked No. 38
  • Akron ranked No. 40
  • Dayton-Kettering ranked No. 43
  • Cincinnati ranked No. 49
  • Cleveland-Elyria ranked No. 61

To determine the most overweight areas WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across three metrics: obesity and overweight, health consequences, and food and fitness

The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area in Texas was ranked as the No. 1 most overweight city in the country.

A full list of cities can be found here .

Source: WalletHub





