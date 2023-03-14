Open in App
Springfield, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing Springfield man left his home on foot

By Jessica Hammer,

5 days ago

UPDATE 6:23 p.m. — The Springfield Police Department has safely located Michael Hines.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help locating a man who went missing on March 13.

64-year-old Michael A. Hines disappeared from his home March 13.

According to a press release , 64-year-old Michael A. Hines was last seen at 6:20 p.m. leaving his residence. He told family and friends he was leaving on foot and made suicidal comments.

Suspect arrested after Sunday night shooting in Springfield

When he was last seen, Hines wore a blue sweatshirt, jeans, and white New Balance shoes. According to a release from MSHP, Hines has a scar on his abdomen and is missing fingers on his left hand.

Hines is known to have depression and anxiety and is currently without the medications he needs.

If you see Hines or have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or contact SPD at 417-862-7911.

