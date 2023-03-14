Open in App
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

Nonfiction 1. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 3. Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Audible Originals) 4. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing) 5. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio) 6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio) 7. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing) 8. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada) 9. The 6 Habits of Growth by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals) 10. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

Fiction 1. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Jennifer Beals, Benjamin Bratt, Judy Greer and Pablo Schreiber (Random House Audio) 2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio) 3. The Boy from the Woods by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber (Brilliance Audio) 4. The Quarry Girls by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio) 5. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio) 6. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Daisy Ridley (Penguin Audio) 7. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio) 8. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing) 9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie (HarperAudio) 10. Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars by Sam Maggs, narrated by Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes (Random House Audio)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

