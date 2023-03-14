CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported March 14, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No incidents or arrests reported.

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

March 8

• person; domestic violence-3rd degree-harassing communications

March 9

• robbery-3rd; person; Olive St. SW

March 13

• theft of property-3rd degree; Harrison Outdoors; 2nd Ave. NW miscellaneous; $730

• person; harassing communications

Arrests

March 13

Maus, Marie E.; 29

• FTA- theft of property-4th degree

• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

