CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported March 14, 2023.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
March 8
• person; domestic violence-3rd degree-harassing communications
March 9
• robbery-3rd; person; Olive St. SW
March 13
• theft of property-3rd degree; Harrison Outdoors; 2nd Ave. NW miscellaneous; $730
• person; harassing communications
Arrests
March 13
Maus, Marie E.; 29
• FTA- theft of property-4th degree
• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
