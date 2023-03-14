Open in App
Cullman, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported March 14, 2023

By Cullman Tribune Staff,

5 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported March 14, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.

Cullman Police Department
Incidents

March 8
• person; domestic violence-3rd degree-harassing communications

March 9
• robbery-3rd; person; Olive St. SW

March 13
• theft of property-3rd degree; Harrison Outdoors; 2nd Ave. NW miscellaneous; $730
• person; harassing communications

Arrests
March 13

Maus, Marie E.; 29
• FTA- theft of property-4th degree
• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree

Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cullman, AL newsLocal Cullman, AL
February 2023 health department scores
Cullman, AL22 hours ago
Files from yesteryear: 1898, 1937, 1957
Cullman, AL22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Logan man gets stuck in ditch, charged with drug trafficking in Lawrence County
Logan, AL21 hours ago
Falkville man arrested in connection with burglary at historic home near Hartselle
Falkville, AL1 day ago
Madison man arrested after kilos of cocaine sent through the mail, police say
Madison, AL2 days ago
Double fatal crash under investigation in Oneonta
Oneonta, AL20 hours ago
Woman speaks out on stabbing suspect
Hartselle, AL2 days ago
HPD identifies man arrested after car wrecks into house in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Car owner shoots and kills alleged car thief, police say
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Mom Charged With Murder has Criminal History | March 17, 2023 | News 19 at 4 p.m.
Hartselle, AL2 days ago
ALEA: Huntsville woman killed in single-vehicle accident late Saturday
Huntsville, AL11 hours ago
Decatur Police on scene of wreck involving overturned 18-wheeler
Decatur, AL2 days ago
2 killed in Marshall County wreck Thursday morning identified
Union Grove, AL3 days ago
3 arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in Jasper
Jasper, AL4 days ago
Huntsville Police: Owner shoots, kills man who tried to steal vehicle; no charges expected
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Human trafficking arrest in Leeds
Double Springs, AL4 days ago
28-year-old Alabama man charged in shooting deaths of father, dog
Hamilton, AL2 days ago
Car crashes into Huntsville salon
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
One dead, two injured, one detained in Hartselle stabbing
Hartselle, AL3 days ago
Athens woman leads Decatur Police on multi-county chase
Decatur, AL5 days ago
Jefferson County deputies find stolen vehicle, stolen property, and multiple guns after residents call in tip for car break-ins
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-59 in Birmingham now identified
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
New Judge Appointed for Former Sheriff Mike Blakely Appeal | March 16, 2023 | News 19 at 4:30
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Police: Suspect confesses to killing 4 people across Birmingham, St. Clair County
Ragland, AL5 days ago
Authorities identify woman killed in Morgan County crash
Somerville, AL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy