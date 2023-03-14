Mariska Hargitay Shares Adorable Throwback Childhood Photo at the River

The actress is reminiscing on the good ol' days.

Mariska Hargitay is throwing it back to the simpler times in life .



The Law & Order actress, 59, took to Instagram on March 2 to share a throwback photo from when she was a kid enjoying a fun summer activity.



The photo captured Hargitay laying down in a floatable tube with her childhood best friend , Angelique Pitney, whom she met in the second grade. Hargitay flaunted her bangs that sat just below her eyebrows as she lay on her belly and put her hands in the river water.



Pitney's hair was tied in a side braid as she smiled at the camera, striking the same pose as her bestie.

" #TBT to me and and my childhood Bestie in second grade @angeliquelamourpitney #LifelongFriends #RiverCruise #RiverRaft #DownByTheRiver #TheGoodOldDays ♥️♥️," the actress wrote in the caption.



Pitney and Hargitay's friendship is still going strong, as she took to the comments, writing, "I Will always travel down the river with you!!! love you so much."



Many fans also took to the comments to express how adorable the photo is.



"Omg, you were so cute!!❤️❤️," one Instagram user wrote.



"This is so cute!! I’m still best friends with my childhood bestie from 3rd grade; life long friends are everything and more ❤️," one fan added.

"You both need to re create the photo 😃," another fan suggested.



Hargitay is always sticking close to her friends. Back in Feb., the actress showed up for her friend and costar Ice-T as he was being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



"I want to tell you that it is so profoundly right that your name is now here, forever commemorated in this place. Because there is something else that I hold sacred, and that is friendship . Your achievements and your artistry and your whole verbal judo, your whole story, runs so deep," she gushed to the rapper-turned-actor in a speech during the ceremony.



And as any special friendship goes, Hargitay attempted to inject a little teasing into her speech before the heartfelt moment came to an end, stating, "But most importantly, the reason I love you is because you let me call you nicknames-"



Ice-T then proceeded to cut her off. "Oh, no, no, no," he said with a laugh.

"That no one else is allowed to call him!" she interjected.



We all would love to have a friend like Mariska in our lives!