Keanu Reeves Receives Random Marriage Offer at ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ SXSW Premiere

'Be careful what you wish for!'

Keanu Reeves almost left the South by Southwest Film Festival with a little more than he bargained for.

The Speed star was on site for the premiere of his new film, John Wick: Chapter 4 , yesterday, March 13 at Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas, but it was more than a rousing round of applause that he received. Specifically, one hopeful audience member had something hidden up their sleeve.

As reported by Variety , the noise was "deafening" when Reeves took the stage for just a moment ahead of the film's showing, and the enthusiasm continued throughout and post-showing, when the actor and Stahelski returned to the stage seemingly "shell-shocked" by the response.

“You guys are amazing,” Reeves said. “Thanks for that experience. You guys are f-----g awesome.”

Stahelski agreed, “This is one of the best audiences of all time.”

The room quickly launched into a Q&A, where they discussed the "months and months of planning and training " it took to prepare to film an entire fight sequence in one take, the future of Reeves' character in John Wick spinoffs, and more, including a few prop pieces Reeves stole after the last film: Wick’s watch and wedding ring.

One unidentified audience member reacted quickly, shouting, “I’ll marry you!”

“Yeah, be careful what you wish for,” the actor joked in response, shutting down the person's hopes of leaving the festival with a new beau.

While he's not now—nor has he ever been—married to anyone else, Reeves has been in a relationship with artist Alexandra Grant for several years now, making it unlikely for him to walk off stage with a brand new fiancée.

The couple—who have remained largely private throughout the years—started off as friends and colleagues, with Grant illustrating his 2011 book Ode to Happiness and his 2016 book Shadows , which led them to later co-found X Artists Books .

While this proposal didn't work out, could another be in his future?