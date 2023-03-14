South Carolina GOP lawmakers consider death penalty for people who have abortions

According to the bill, the change would “ensure that an unborn child who is a victim of homicide is afforded equal protection under the homicide laws of the state." Under South Carolina law, that includes the death penalty.
The bill provides exceptions for pregnant people who had an abortion if they were “compelled to do so by the threat of imminent death or great bodily injury” and also provides an exception if the abortion was done to save the life of the mother. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.
South Carolina bill follows Roe decision
The Supreme Court's move last summer to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion in its Dobbs decision has raised implications across the country on whether a person who has an abortion could be charged with murder in states with anti-abortion laws.
South Carolina GOP lawmaker calls bill 'deeply disturbing'
The bill has garnered the backing of 21 South Carolina House Republicans but since the bill was introduced back in January, some lawmakers have asked for their names to be removed from the legislation.
“To see this debate go to the dark places, the dark edges, where it has gone on both sides of the aisle has been deeply disturbing to me as a women, as a female legislator, as a mom, and as a victim of rape,” Mace said.
“This debate ought to be a bipartisan debate where we balance the rights of women and we balance the right to life,” continued Mace.
