FOX 4 WFTX

SunSplash Waterpark opens for the 2023 season

By WFTX Digital Team,

5 days ago
The SunSplash Family Waterpark opens for the 2023 season on March 18.

This year the park will be open through November 26, making it the longest season in its history.

SunSplash will be open daily for Spring Break and will feature foam cannon parties and games.

Season Passes are on sale for a limited time through March 17th.

Cape Coral residents will receive $5.00 off one-day admission when they purchase at the gate with an ID noting residency.

The SunSplash will follow a Thursday to Sunday schedule from March 30th to May 24th.

The park will switch to summer daily hours on May 25th and will last until September 4.

More details about the park's schedule can be found on the SunSplash website.

