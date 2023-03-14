Open in App
Tarpon Springs, FL
New York Post

Florida barista hid camera in bathroom to watch ‘attractive’ men: cops

By Stephanie Pagones,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1YCG_0lInlkKg00

An employee at an ironically-named Florida coffee shop admitted to hiding his cell phone under the sink in the bathroom so he could record footage of 10 men he “found attractive,” police said.

Spyridon Voulgarakis was arrested Saturday after a patron at “We Spy Coffee & More” in Tarpon Springs, Florida, realized a camera was placed under the sink in the men’s room and had been recording him, the local police department said Monday.

The victim confronted Voulgarakis – a business partner and employee at the coffee shop – and called authorities, the Tarpon Springs Police Department said.

The customer told police he spotted “a phone under the sink, facing the toilet recording,” according to an arrest affidavit posted online by Law & Crime.

The man could see that the device had recorded him while he was using the bathroom, and later handed over the cell phone to police, the affidavit states.

“I reviewed the video and I observed that [Voulgarakis] surreptitiously recorded the victim in a private bathroom which captured his genitals for the purpose of self-gratification,” the booking officer wrote in the affidavit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3beoNb_0lInlkKg00
Spyrion Voulgarakis was charged with battery and video voyeurism.
Tarpon Springs Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16AtV3_0lInlkKg00
The exterior of Tarpon Springs, Florida, coffee shop “We Spy Coffee & More.”
WFLA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lu2D1_0lInlkKg00
One customer reportedly told police he spotted a phone “under the sink, facing the toilet recording.”
WFLA

A spokesperson for the coffee shop did not respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.

Voulgarakis, 31, allegedly admitted to police that he did position his phone “under the sink, to record men he found attractive.”

He said he knew what he had been doing was illegal but went on to tell officers he had secretly taken video of 10 people, the affidavit states. It was not immediately clear if the 10 people included the victim who notified police.

Voulgarakis was charged with battery and video voyeurism, police said. He did not respond to a message seeking comment on Tuesday morning.

