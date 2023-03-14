Adam Levine shades Blake Shelton’s exit from ‘The Voice’: ‘It’s about time!’

Blake Shelton is leaving “The Voice” at the end of this season, and Adam Levine has shared some pointed words on his parting.

Levine finally opened up about it for the first time after Shelton announced in October that this current season would be his last.

“It’s about time!” Levine told “ Entertainment Tonight ” at Sunday’s 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Both Shelton, 46, and Levine, 43, were part of the NBC reality show’s original coaching panel, alongside Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

The two stayed on until Levine departed the singing competition show after Season 16 in 2019 — which left Shelton as the only original coach left.

Blake Shelton (far right) and Adam Levine (far left) were part of the NBC reality show’s original coaching panel. They are shown with Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson in a 2018 episode. Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

For close to two decades, Levine and Shelton sat opposite each other in the coaches’ chairs, committing to frenemies bit on the show and bantering back and forth.

Since the Maroon 5 singer left the competition, Kelly Clarkson, 40, has taken Levine’s role as the coach to butt heads with the country music star.

“If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he’s literally the show, from its conception,” Clarkson told “ET” about Shelton’s upcoming exit. “But, like, I’m not, like, rooting for him to win. I’ll be happy for him if he does, but I’m obviously trying to win myself.”

“The Voice” coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend appear together in 2019. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Shelton revealed his departure in an Instagram post , writing, “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23.”

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Shelton appeared in all 23 consecutive seasons since the show premiered in 2011 and has won nine times supporting his teams of singers.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC at 8 p.m. ET and streams on Peacock .

The Season 23 coaches include Shelton, Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper.