Oro Valley, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Police: 88-year-old Oro Valley man found safe

By Phil Villarreal,

5 days ago
UPDATE, 2 p.m.:

Carlson has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Oro Valley police are looking for a missing man.

Police say 88-year-old Ronald Carlson was last seen near Rancho Vistoso and Moore Road.

He was wearing a blue polo shirt and slacks.

Those with information should call 911.

