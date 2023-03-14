Open in App
Pecatonica, IL
Six men charged for flatbed trailers, truck theft from Pecatonica business

By John Clark,

5 days ago

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Six men have been charged with stealing flatbed trailers and a truck from NITE Equipment in Pecatonica in January. Four are still at large, police said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office issued arrest warrants for the following men:

Patrick G. Peters, 33, of Lansing;
Anthony G. Peters, 36, of Lansing;
Jason Schaffer, 41, of Hazel Crest;
Jermel Pettway, 43, of Chicago;
Julian C. Sherman, 36, of Lansing;
Logan L. Paterson, 26, of Crown Point, Indiana.

Police said the theft happened overnight on January 4th at the business, located at 2388 N Conger Road.

The company said six flatbed trailers were stolen, including:

– A New Holland L328 Skidsteer,
– 2023 20′ 7K Timpte Aluminum Equipment Trailer,
– Three 2022 20′ 7k Timpte Equipment Trailers,
– 2023 32′ PJ Goosneck Flatbed Trialer with Hydraulic Dovetail,
– 2023 Behnke 20′ 14k Partial Tilt Trailer (Black),
– 2022 Behnke 24′ 16k Partial Tilt Trailer (Red with Aluminum Rims),
– 2022 H&H Speedloader 14k Trailer,
– 2018 Ford F550 with aluminum flatbed with a Conserv FS logo on painted on the door.

Police said Sherman is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.

Julian Sherman. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Paterson was arrested and has since been released on bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other suspects is asked to call Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department at 815-282-2600 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

