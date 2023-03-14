Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School in Suffolk

Students at Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School in Suffolk were evacuated due to a bomb threat Tuesday.

A press release from the Suffolk Police Department said a school administrator notified emergency communications about the incident at 2 p.m.

"The school was evacuated and the students were dismissed, as the incident occurred during the scheduled school dismissal time," officials said in the press release. "No injuries were reported."

Virginia State Police and the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office did a sweep of the building, and they did not find a threat, the release said.

Authorities gave an all-clear at 3:37 p.m.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.