Open in App
Suffolk, VA
See more from this location?
WTKR News 3

Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School in Suffolk

By Jay Greene,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37F8Ft_0lIniu5l00

Students at Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School in Suffolk were evacuated due to a bomb threat Tuesday.

A press release from the Suffolk Police Department said a school administrator notified emergency communications about the incident at 2 p.m.

"The school was evacuated and the students were dismissed, as the incident occurred during the scheduled school dismissal time," officials said in the press release. "No injuries were reported."

Virginia State Police and the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office did a sweep of the building, and they did not find a threat, the release said.

Authorities gave an all-clear at 3:37 p.m.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Suffolk, VA newsLocal Suffolk, VA
41-year-old man injured following shooting on Oak St. in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA21 hours ago
Suffolk middle school receives 2nd bomb threat in less than a week
Suffolk, VA3 days ago
Over 50 firefighters respond to overnight 2-alarm fire at Suffolk coffee distribution center
Suffolk, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police investigate homicide on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA23 hours ago
Man injured following shooting on Aberdeen Rd. in Hampton
Hampton, VA23 hours ago
1 year later: Changes noticed after deadly shooting outside Chicho’s in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA21 hours ago
6 displaced following house fire on Midfield St. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Woman will stand trial after deadly confrontation with police in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA15 hours ago
Police chiefs answer questions from youth during forum on police reform
Hampton, VA1 day ago
VBPS conducting Title IX investigation at First Colonial High School
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Norfolk PD search for suspect after hotel burglary
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Man hurt in shooting on N. Capital Street in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA3 days ago
A generation at risk due to gun violence
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Former commonwealth's attorney explains the slippery slope of prosecuting kids
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Lithium battery causes house fire on Banning Rd. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
3 Virginia hospital workers charged with murder in death of Irvo Otieno
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
Former Norfolk daycare operator sentenced to 10 years in prison
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Man barricades himself and employee at Norfolk Family Dollar
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Police chase from Suffolk ends with crash in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
Norfolk daycare owner to be sentenced on child neglect charges
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
20-year-old man arrested following shooting on Riviera Dr. in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
'One Pill Can Kill' billboard unveiled in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Newport News mom wants to see bus video after daughter was struck with metal can
Newport News, VA4 days ago
Boy, man seriously hurt in Portsmouth shooting off Swanson Parkway
Portsmouth, VA4 days ago
2-year-old dies following hit-and-run on First Colonial Rd. in Virginia Beach, suspect arrested
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Man convicted in 2022 fatal shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
‘It was horrible; I have never seen such disregard for life’: Witnesses recall moment when child was fatally struck in hit-and-run
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Vehicle drives through storefront of Elizabeth City pet grooming business
Elizabeth City, NC2 days ago
Civilians invited to hiring events at naval installations across Hampton Roads
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Fmr. Southampton Co. deputy, Franklin police officer charged in husband's death
Franklin, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy