Open in App
Abbeville, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Suspects wanted in Feb. 24 Abbeville shooting

By Scott Yoshonis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFmHw_0lIne8OK00

ABBEVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) — Five people have been identified as suspects in a multiple shooting in Abbeville on Feb. 24, authorities said.

Kalen Christopher Cormier, 20, Kirby Jarmall Woods, 20, Roderick Keith Guidry Jr., 22, Tre’von Tyreek Ardoin and an unidentifierd juvenile were each charged with 4 counts Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Illegal Use of weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

Police juror concerned curfew will negatively impact Vermilion Parish

All five suspects face being held on $500,000 bail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUIRS_0lIne8OK00
Tre’von Tyreek Ardoin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wol5q_0lIne8OK00
Roderick Keith Guidry Jr.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00aQGA_0lIne8OK00
Kirby Jarmall Woods
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yC3LI_0lIne8OK00
Kalen Christopher Cormier

On Feb. 24 at 9:46 p.m. the Abbeville Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the Family Dollar store and ZaZa’s Hookah Lounge on Veterans Memorial Drive. Abbeville Police and Vermilion Task Force arrived to find a crowd of people yelling, people attempting to help the gunshot victims and cars leaving in all directions.

Abbeville Police Department said this case is still actively under investigation and urges the public to provide any further information regarding this or any other crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. You may also contact our “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Unrestrained Passenger Killed, Others Injured in Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Ponchatoula, LA1 day ago
Pedestrian in Louisiana Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 347, State Police Asking for Help Identifying Driver in Crash
Duson, LA4 days ago
Body of Lafayette woman, 70 found after fire at her South Refinery Street home
Lafayette, LA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lafayette parents arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
One man killed, one arrested in Opelousas shooting on Jerome Loop
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Memorial held for slain Opelousas woman who went missing in 2016
Opelousas, LA21 hours ago
Opelousas Police Chief speaks on tackling crime
Opelousas, LA3 days ago
Vehicle break-ins on rise in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge, LA2 days ago
Four adults and a juvenile wanted for Abbeville shooting
Abbeville, LA5 days ago
Lafayette Police arrest driver in connection with multi-vehicle crash on Johnston St.
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Body of missing Iberia man located, SMPSO investigates as homicide
New Iberia, LA4 days ago
Parents arrested in connection with injuries to five-year-old
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Erica Hunt's family still seeking closure in unsolved murder
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
Arrest warrants issued for suspects in ZaZa Hookah Lounge shooting in Abbeville
Abbeville, LA5 days ago
Help needed in locating runaway juvenile
Abbeville, LA3 days ago
Turkey Creek woman arrested in connection to credit card theft
Turkey Creek, LA3 days ago
Scott Fire Department on scene of hazmat incident
Scott, LA1 day ago
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in late night crash on Pinhook Road in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA5 days ago
Lafayette man homeless after pickup crashes into home
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Lafayette man who mimicked Jeffrey Dahmer in attack on gay man pleads guilty in state court
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Thief uses stolen credit cards to buy $5K worth of gift cards in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA6 days ago
Anti-gun violence campaign created to tackle major issue in New Iberia
New Iberia, LA4 days ago
Forecasters Offer Timing For Louisiana Severe Weather Threat
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Man's body found along highway in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge, LA6 days ago
Beware of These Pink Eggs Showing Up Everywhere in Broussard Sports Complex
Broussard, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy