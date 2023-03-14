Lawmakers working on a bill to ban corporal punishment in Colorado schools and daycares

There is not a lot of data on the issue in Colorado, but during the 2011-2012 school year, the United States Department of Education had 485 self-reported incidents of Colorado school districts administering corporal punishment.
"I was completely shocked because we are in 2023. I mean there’s violence happening all over the nation, but to know that legally this can happen in schools across Colorado it was disheartening and very disappointing. I am definitely honored to be one of the sponsors of this bill because I believe that this bill will pass," said Representative Regina English.
This is the second time Colorado lawmakers have tried to ban corporal punishment, the bill failed in 2017.
