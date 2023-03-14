Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
KRDO News Channel 13

Lawmakers working on a bill to ban corporal punishment in Colorado schools and daycares

By Jessica Gruenling,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37B2Je_0lIndqfU00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado state lawmakers are working on a bill that will prohibit corporate punishment of kids in schools and daycares.

Colorado is one of 22 states that still allow corporal punishment. The priority for this bill is to make sure students feel safe in schools.

House Bill 1191 prohibits a person employed or volunteering in a public school, state-licensed or home child care center, or a specialized group facility from willfully inflicting or causing physical harm on a child.

There is not a lot of data on the issue in Colorado, but during the 2011-2012 school year, the United States Department of Education had 485 self-reported incidents of Colorado school districts administering corporal punishment.

"I was completely shocked because we are in 2023. I mean there’s violence happening all over the nation, but to know that legally this can happen in schools across Colorado it was disheartening and very disappointing. I am definitely honored to be one of the sponsors of this bill because I believe that this bill will pass," said Representative Regina English.

This is the second time Colorado lawmakers have tried to ban corporal punishment, the bill failed in 2017.

The post Lawmakers working on a bill to ban corporal punishment in Colorado schools and daycares appeared first on KRDO .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
School districts across Colorado pushing lawmakers for more funding
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
Homebuyers scammed out of nearly $200,000
Denver, CO5 days ago
New Colorado law ends ‘free ride’ for Coloradans with expired tags or out-of-state plates
Colorado Springs, CO5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Colorado prison inmates now ordering from Amazon, Walmart
Pueblo, CO2 days ago
New penalties for driving with expired tags, out of state plates
Denver, CO6 days ago
Multiple avalanches close highway in Colorado
Minturn, CO4 days ago
These cars have the most catalytic converters stolen in Boulder
Boulder, CO4 days ago
Alaska man arrested for killing Colorado woman again after judge previously dismissed murder charge for lack of probable cause
Juneau, AK5 days ago
Rockslide temporarily closes I-70 in Colorado mountains
Vail, CO4 days ago
This Utah City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Salt Lake City, UT5 days ago
Gas price rollercoaster: Why they’re trending down, but it won’t last long
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy