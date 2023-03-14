Wyandotte sporting new turf fields thanks to local tribe

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Opening day had an even more special feeling in Wyandotte Tuesday afternoon.

The school held a dedication ceremony for their new turf field at the baseball stadium. In fact, the baseball, softball, and football facilities will all have new turf fields thanks to the Wyandotte Nation.

The tribe foot the bill for the $2.8 million project. For the school district, it’s a dream come true.

“Its hard to explain but just the fact that they’re willing to invest in their kids and to see a need and present that need its just it’s overwhelming actually I’ve never experienced anything like that,” said Brad Wade, Wyandotte Superintendent.

“It’s a great opportunity for these kids you know to be in a small rural school to be able to play on turf fields you know some kids never have that opportunity and so you know to be able to be a part of this and ya know to know that that we’re helping the kids out its just a great feeling,” said Billy Friend, Wyandotte Nation Chief.

Chief Friend threw out the first pitch for Tuesday’s game, it was a strike of course. The Bears entertained Kansas in the season opener.

