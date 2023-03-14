TECO streetcar to increase service to every 12 minutes during peak hours

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The TECO Line Streetcar System will be increasing service to every 12 minutes during peak hours, HART said Tuesday.

Officials said the increase in service starts Sunday, March 19. Service frequency will increase from Friday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. to accommodate the increase in ridership.

“The TECO Line Streetcar continues to show what an investment in public transportation can provide with enhanced connectivity in the area and increased foot traffic to businesses,” said Tampa Historic Streetcar, Inc. President Michael English. “The TECO Line Streetcar provides a viable transportation alternative for residents, workers and visitors in downtown and historic Ybor City”.

Here are the new operating hours:

Monday through Thursday:

7 a.m. – 1 p.m., every 15 minutes

Friday:

7 a.m. – 1 p.m., every 15 minutes

1 p.m. – 9 p.m., every 12 minutes

9 p.m. – 2 a.m., every 15 minutes

Saturday:

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., every 15 minutes

1 p.m. – 9 p.m., every 12 minutes

9 p.m. – 2 a.m., every 15 minutes

Sunday :

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., every 15 minutes

1 p.m. – 9 p.m., every 12 minutes

9 p.m. – 11 a.m., every 15 minutes

