Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

TECO streetcar to increase service to every 12 minutes during peak hours

By Katlyn Brieskorn,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ecDv_0lInZpQP00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The TECO Line Streetcar System will be increasing service to every 12 minutes during peak hours, HART said Tuesday.

Officials said the increase in service starts Sunday, March 19. Service frequency will increase from Friday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. to accommodate the increase in ridership.

Tampa River O’ Green Fest rescheduled due to inclement weather

“The TECO Line Streetcar continues to show what an investment in public transportation can provide with enhanced connectivity in the area and increased foot traffic to businesses,” said Tampa Historic Streetcar, Inc. President Michael English. “The TECO Line Streetcar provides a viable transportation alternative for residents, workers and visitors in downtown and historic Ybor City”.

3 Bay area restaurants among Yelp’s 2023 ‘Top 100 US Restaurants’

Here are the new operating hours:

Monday through Thursday:

  • 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., every 15 minutes

Friday:

  • 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., every 15 minutes
  • 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., every 12 minutes
  • 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., every 15 minutes

Saturday:

  • 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., every 15 minutes
  • 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., every 12 minutes
  • 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., every 15 minutes

Sunday :

  • 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., every 15 minutes
  • 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., every 12 minutes
  • 9 p.m. – 11 a.m., every 15 minutes

For more information about the service, click here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Music video shoot prompts road closures in downtown Plant City Sunday
Plant City, FL5 hours ago
Tampa Bay area family runs 5K for toddler beating brain cancer
Seminole, FL1 day ago
Tampa woman killed after car stops working on I-75, troopers say
Tampa, FL6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crash cleared on I-275 North in St. Pete after causing delays
Saint Petersburg, FL1 hour ago
Child hospitalized after pool incident in Sarasota
Sarasota, FL8 hours ago
1 hospitalized after car crashes into Tampa tattoo parlor
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Brooksville motorcyclist dies in collision with box truck
Brooksville, FL23 hours ago
Utah deputies identify two men from Tampa Bay killed in canyon flash flood
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Tampa Bay LGBTQ group hosts self-defense class in St. Pete
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Team of Tampa cancer survivors prepare for dragon boat race in New Zealand
Tampa, FL2 days ago
‘They want their mom to be there’: Court documents reveal Tampa mother killed by gunshot that pierced through a wall
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Woman stabbed, body left in St. Pete alley, police say
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Clearwater construction worker struck by SUV dies in hospital
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Anchor mishap led to possible double drowning on Polk County lake, Sheriff Judd says
Winter Haven, FL12 hours ago
Tampa River O’ Green fest kicks off today
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Lucky weather for St. Paddy’s Day, rainy weekend
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Officials searching for drowning victims in Polk County lake
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
Woman on Florida vacation wins $1 million from Publix scratch-off ticket
Elgin, IL2 days ago
Woman found dead in St. Petersburg, neighbors left with questions
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Clearwater man killed tenant renting dead mother’s house, police say
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Sarasota man pleads guilty for trying to ‘scam’ Dick Vitale: Sheriff
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Hillsborough state attorney addresses spike in teen gun violence
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Pasco deputies ask for help identifying remains found in Hudson
Hudson, FL2 days ago
Seffner man who pepper-sprayed police during Capitol riot gets 55 months in prison
Seffner, FL2 days ago
Brandon Hagel has hat trick, Lightning beat Canadiens 5-3
Tampa, FL22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy