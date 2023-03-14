Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
KXRM

Coors Light launches beer-flavored popsicle in time for March Madness

By Russell FalconDylan Abad,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9syi_0lInWoxx00

( WFLA ) — Just in time for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, Coors Light is unveiling its new non-alcoholic “ Coors-icles ” — a frozen beer-flavored treat for basketball and Coors Light fans ages 21 and older.

Starting Tuesday, March 14, customers can buy Coors-icles online, while supplies last. The brand said it will release a limited number of Coors-icles every weekday at noon ET through March 24.

(Credit: Coors Light)

The company said Coors-icles will only be available during the tournament season.

Coors Light is also giving away six-packs of Coors-icles now through April 3. One hundred winners will be selected after the final game on April 4, according to the brand. Find out how to enter here .

“For passionate basketball fans, March is pure chaos,” the beer maker said in its announcement . “It’s an emotional rollercoaster, and it’s hard to keep your cool when your bracket goes up in flames.”

The popsicles will also be available at 800 bars nationwide throughout the tournament, Coors says.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Just Between Friends hosting Colorado Springs Kids’ Mega Sale
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Two arrested following drive-by shooting in Pueblo
Pueblo, CO4 days ago
Body cam footage shows Oklahoma police captain arrested for DUI: ‘Turn the camera off, please’
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT16 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
New ColoradoSprings.gov: City of Colorado Springs launches website redesign
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Beekeeping school teaches crucial need for bees
Colorado Springs, CO2 hours ago
Some Gerber infant formulas recalled over bacteria concerns
Eau Claire, WI7 hours ago
Help police find Rocky Ford hit and run suspect
Rocky Ford, CO4 days ago
City releases new feature to track voter turnout
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
UPDATE: US 40 to Winter Park reopened
Winter Park, CO3 days ago
Stand-up comedian Kallan Rodebaugh runs for Colorado Springs Mayor
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy