Open in App
Odessa, TX
See more from this location?
ABC Big 2 News

Ellen Noel Art Museum presents ‘Destination Moon’

By Zachary Bordner,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRE6Q_0lInW2sS00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With affiliation and accreditation with the Smithsonian Institute, the museum is able to host this traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institute with historic items and artworks from the Presidential Archives’ collection, along with items on loan from other institutions.

This exhibition is scheduled for Thursday, March 16 th through Thursday April 13th, when the closing reception will be held. The closing reception is a free event resented by the Ellen Noel Art Museum beginning at 5:30pm.

Activities will include a special viewing of the PBS video, “8 Days: To the Moon and Back.” The closing reception is a free event and begins at 5:30pm.

Destination Moon is centered around the events earmarked July 20, 1969, a decade of unprecedented change and technological innovation bringing humanity farther than ever before.

Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the Moon could only have been possible with the leadership of John F. Kennedy and the following presidents who saw his vision through.

This exhibition can be viewed during normal operating hours and is free to the community.

For more information, please call Savannah Woodward , Marketing & Development Manager, or visit the museum’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
City of Odessa holds BBQ Masters and Cornhole Bracket Battle
Odessa, TX21 hours ago
Remarkable Women 2023: Meet Dr. Joanna Hadjicostandi-Anang
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Flipping burgers and changing Odessa’s culture
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Monahans teen donated a saxophone by Midland resident
Midland, TX2 days ago
Boba Tea and Gelato Shop opens in Midland
Midland, TX2 days ago
Fix West Texas holds ‘Yappy Hour’ fundraiser
Midland, TX5 days ago
Big changes at Midland’s Bush Family Home
Midland, TX2 days ago
Midweek with Matthew Alvarez 3/15/2023
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Easter Bunny returns to Midland Park Mall
Midland, TX5 days ago
Meet Scarlett, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week
Midland, TX2 days ago
Odessa Jackalopes host First Responders Night
Odessa, TX2 days ago
DKG camp tackles important topics impacting area youth
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Odessa Police Department getting ready for St. Patrick's Day celebrations
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Spend Spring Break at the Library
Odessa, TX6 days ago
The grackles have returned to West Texas. Can anything be done to stop them?
Midland, TX3 days ago
9 New Restaurants Including Coffee Shops Opening In Midland And Odessa
Midland, TX3 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Jacks score first, but fall to Corpus Christi
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Fire at OHS attributed to roofing tar
Odessa, TX2 days ago
MCH to host Share a Pint Blood Drive
Odessa, TX6 days ago
Adopt a pet for St. Patrick’s Day
Midland, TX4 days ago
Bored on Spring Break? Visit the Monahans Sandhills State Park
Monahans, TX6 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa and Howard split doubleheader, Wranglers win series
Odessa, TX21 hours ago
Hope from hoops: Odessa coach making a difference for local girls
Odessa, TX2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College bats power doubleheader sweep over Howard College
Big Spring, TX2 days ago
Intersection of Goliad and East 18th to be closed
Big Spring, TX3 days ago
OPD Sergeant Tommy Jones retires
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Odessa High School on fire
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Bulky Item Drop-Off this Saturday
West Odessa, TX5 days ago
Odessa starts another water line project
Odessa, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy