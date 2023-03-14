Open in App
Fresno, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Happy birthday to Victor E. Bulldog IV

By John Houghton,

5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE )  – A big celebration is taking place at Fresno State on Tuesday.

Victor E. Bulldog IV who is celebrating his 8th birthday.

On Twitter, Victor E. Bulldog IV wrote “I can’t paws-ibly think of a better way to celebrate my 8th birthday than with all my pals!”

According to the Fresno State Alumni Association, Victor E. Bulldog III and Victor E. Bulldog IV will be working together into spring 2023, where a “changing of the collar” ceremony will officially induct Victor E. Bulldog IV as the new acting mascot.

The first official university mascot arrived from Alameda in 1935. He was an all-white English bulldog named Touchdown.

