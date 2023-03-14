Apartment fire displaces nine in Columbus

An apartment building caught fire Tuesday afternoon, displacing nine people, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, said Chief John Shull of Columbus Fire & EMS. He said units arrived to Northwood Apartments on Armour Road shortly after 2:10 p.m.

The fire appears to be contained at this time and firefighters remained on the scene while traffic was detoured around this section of Armour Road.

Schull said the firewall in the building helped prevent the fire from spreading further.

“The firewall did its job,” he said.

Firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday afternoon at this Columbus apartment build on Armour Road. Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer

The fire is under investigation and no cause has been determined yet. The Red Cross was on the scene.