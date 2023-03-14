Court docs: Fort Wayne teen charged in fall ambush and shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy is now charged as an adult in an ambush, robbery and shooting that left a man in critical condition on the city’s south side this past fall.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged Naing O. Ngwe, who just turned 16 this month, with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder as well as other felony counts in connection with the October shooting, which involved two victims from Indianapolis.

He’s now facing at least 20 years in prison and possibly upwards of 40 or more.

A man accused of being with Ngwe at the time, 19-year-old Riley Irving, is also facing an attempted murder charge.

Naing O. Ngwe

Ngwe and Irving, who were both arrested shortly after the shooting, are accused of ambushing the two victims, forcing one of them to withdraw money from an ATM and firing guns at them when they tried to escape.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive.

According to Allen Superior Court documents, two people – only identified as “Victim 1” and “Victim 2” – came from Indianapolis to Fort Wayne.

The person identified as Victim 2 later told detectives he did not know why they came to Fort Wayne, that he only came with Victim 1 who was in contact with someone they were supposed to meet in the city.

The two ultimately ended up at a local apartment complex, where Victim 1 got out of the vehicle they drove while Victim 2 stayed inside.

Shortly thereafter, two males approached the vehicle and ordered Victim 2 out. They led him to a nearby first-floor apartment where Victim 2 saw Victim 1 on his knees. Inside the apartment were five other males, all with guns, according to court documents.

At some point, someone pistol-whipped Victim 1, court documents said. Victim 2 was then ordered to lay face down on the ground, he told investigators. The others in the apartment then began to go through the two victims’ pockets, court documents said.

The pair from Indianapolis were told if they moved, they would be killed, Victim 2 told investigators in court documents.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a shooting on Fayette Drive on Oct. 20, 2022.

Victim 1 and Victim 2 were then ordered to leave the apartment at gunpoint and put into the backseat of a Toyota Camry, according to court documents. The driver of the car, later identified as Riley Irving, had the letter “G” tattooed on his hand, Victim 2 later told investigators.

The person in the passenger seat, Naing Ngwe, was described by Victim 2 in court documents as Asian with curly hair and roughly 12 to 13 years old.

Another male described as skinny, Hispanic and with glasses got in the backseat with the two from Indianapolis.

Victim 2 told investigators Irving had a Glock handgun, the teen in the passenger seat was armed with a rifle-style firearm with a drum magazine and the skinny male with glasses in the backseat had another Glock handgun, court documents said.

Irving is accused of driving the car first to a local gas station, where he and those with him met up with another person and gave over one of the victim’s wallets. He’s then accused of driving to an ATM to get money from one of the victim’s debit card.

One of the victims was told to send money to a cash app, and then those in the car became angry and drove the two from Indianapolis to the area of Fayette Drive, Victim 2 told investigators in court documents.

Victim 2 told investigators Victim 1 began nudging his knee, meaning it was time to run, according to court documents.

Riley T. Irving

That’s when Victim 1 began strangling Irving, court documents said, giving Victim 2 a chance to open the door, fall out of the car and sprint to some woods.

He later told investigators he heard gunshots behind him and heard Victim 1 screaming, according to court documents.

The two eventually met up and Victim 2 saw Victim 1 was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

“Victim 1 told Victim 2 he was not going to make it and take care of his daughter,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

The man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives began combing through surveillance videos, finding the moment Irving drove the car to meet with someone at a local gas station and capturing Irving’s tattooed hand while he tried to get one of the victims to use a debit card at an ATM, court documents said.

They also identified Irving as the likely driver of the car through its license plate, according to court documents.

The Fort Wayne Police’s Emergency Services Team served a warrant at an undisclosed location, where they arrested Irving and Ngwe.

At first, Irving told investigators he and Ngwe had given two people a ride from Autumn Ridge Apartments to get gas and money at an ATM and that they dropped them off at another apartment complex, according to court documents.

Then, Irving said in court documents, one of the two men in the backseat had reached for his Glock handgun that was stuffed between the seat and console next to him, and that he fired at least two shots at that man while the other ran from the car.

Irving said in court documents Ngwe fired at least two shots during the shooting, as well.

During the interview, Irving also admitted to forcing one of the men to withdraw money from an ATM, which did not work, court documents said. He ditched the car in an alley after the shooting, which police found afterward.

Ngwe had no adult guardian or parent who could be reached, so was not interviewed at the time, court documents said.

Along with the attempted murder charges, Irving and Ngwe are both facing felony counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and criminal confinement.

Ngwe had been held at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center upon his arrest but was transferred to the Allen County Jail earlier this week.

He’s scheduled to have his initial hearing in Allen Superior Court on Wednesday.

Irving is scheduled to stand trial in May.

