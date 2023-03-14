Ulta’s Enormous Beauty Sale Will Save You 50% On Your Favorite Products

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

For the next few weeks, Ulta is having its long-awaited 21 Days Of Beauty sale — an event that daily takes a generous 50% off some of beauty’s bestselling brands and cult-favorite products, including It Cosmetics’ CC+ Cream (will be 50% off on March 25), Sunday Riley”s Ice ceramide face cream (50% of on March 28) and Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery serum (50% off March 19).

The beauty retailer, which is beloved for its varied stock from drugstore makeup staples to luxury skin care , will be offering a rotating selection of discounts that change each day, including surprise items that won’t be revealed until the day they’re on sale. This means there’ll be discounts on nearly every brand in the beauty book over the course of the nearly three-week event.

Via the link above, you can keep tabs on what exact days your personal must-haves will go on sale or shop what’s currently discounted, now through April 1 .