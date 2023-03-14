Open in App
KSNT News

Teen, woman arrested in connection to infant death in Topeka

By Tristan Allen,

5 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a teen and a woman Monday in connection to a suspected killing of an infant in December 2022.

Donna Eubanks with the City of Topeka said the TPD arrested a 15-year-old boy, who was not named, and transported him to the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center for the following charges:

  • Murder in the 1st degree
  • Murder in the 2nd degree
  • Aggravated endangering a child
  • Abuse of a child
TPD also arrested Lucia Meraz-Arreola, 45, of Topeka, for aggravated endangering of a child. She was also taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

On Dec. 24, 2022, TPD responded to a report of an infant not breathing in the 2000 block of SE Echo Ridge. The infant, a girl, was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

