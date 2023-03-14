Portland brewery, non-profit team up for Darcelle Blonde IPA

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Portlanders are getting a new brew with the release of Darcelle Blonde IPA, named after the drag queen Darcelle , in collaboration with Gigantic Brewing and non-profit Weird Portland United.

A release party will be held at Darcelle’s on Wednesday, hosted by Poison Waters, where attendees can get a signed bottle, said Brian Kidd, also known as “The Unipiper,” with Weird Portland United .

While tickets to the party are sold out, Kidd said Portlanders can keep an eye on social media for a possible ticket giveaway.

Proceeds from the IPA will go towards Weird Portland United and is available at New Seasons and local bottle shops.

