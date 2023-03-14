Biggby offering 50% off drinks today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan coffee chain Biggby will be celebrating its 28th birthday by giving customers 50% off all drinks up to 24 oz on March 15.

Customers looking to snag the half-off deal can visit any participating mid-Michigan and west Michigan Biggby. The deal is limited to one drink per person.

The Lansing-based coffee shop chain first opened its doors on March 15, 1995.

It has since expanded into multiple states, including Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Kentucky, New Jersey and Florida.

