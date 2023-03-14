Open in App
Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
WLNS

Biggby offering 50% off drinks today

By Wells Foster,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqzbM_0lInAD0G00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan coffee chain Biggby will be celebrating its 28th birthday by giving customers 50% off all drinks up to 24 oz on March 15.

Customers looking to snag the half-off deal can visit any participating mid-Michigan and west Michigan Biggby. The deal is limited to one drink per person.

The Lansing-based coffee shop chain first opened its doors on March 15, 1995.

It has since expanded into multiple states, including Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Kentucky, New Jersey and Florida.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘A very dark time’: SNAP cuts leave Michigan families, food banks struggling
Lansing, MI15 hours ago
I-96 reopens in Michigan after pileup of up to 100 vehicles
Portland, MI1 day ago
Michigan Makers Market returns Saturday
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
50 to 100 vehicle pileup closes freeway in Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Drivers in 50+ car pileup: ‘Chaos everywhere’
Portland, MI7 hours ago
Michigan woman makes history in guardianship case, advocates for alternative option
Dearborn Heights, MI2 days ago
Michigan State students reflect on impacts of shooting at walkout
East Lansing, MI1 hour ago
This Has Been the 3rd Snowiest Winter in Gr. Rapids History
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Michiganders with suspended licenses could be eligible for restoration at upcoming clinic
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Women business owners from REO Town in Lansing celebrate Rosie the Riveter Day
Lansing, MI1 day ago
The sky is falling on Skymint
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Adult, 3 kids die in fire in Michigan Upper Peninsula
Sault Ste. Marie, MI3 days ago
Lansing Shuffle ready to throw a green party for St. Patrick’s Day and MSU
Lansing, MI2 days ago
AAA activates Tow to Go for St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Lansing, MI1 day ago
School district in Michigan installs vape detectors in bathrooms
Eaton Rapids, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy