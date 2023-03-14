Barcelona-Style Tapas Bar, Boqueria, to Join Colony Square in Spring 2024

North American Properties announced today that it signed a lease with Barcelona-inspired tapas bar and restaurant, Boqueria, which will be moving into Colony Square’s 500 Building at 1221 Peachtree St NE in spring of 2024.

“Colony Square is a phenomenal location,” Boqueria owner Yann de Rochefort tells What Now Atlanta . “We are investing a lot in the design because we want to do something that…brings the brand to the next level. So I think the amount of outdoor space that we have on Peachtree is going to make for a very exciting location.”

Boqueria Tapas Bar and Restaurant – which currently operates locations in New York City, Washington DC, Chicago, and Nashville – is a celebration of the vibrant energy of Barcelona’s tapas bars.

The 5,510-square-foot location at Colony Square will be the first in Georgia, serving traditional Spanish small plates such as a Tortilla Española, the country’s signature frittata made with eggs, confit potatoes, and onions, a Spanish charcuterie board dubbed the Tabla de Embutidos with jamón Serrano, Salchichón Ibérico, and chorizo Ibérico served with olives and pan con tomate, and the Pintxos Morunos, or seared lamb skewers with pickled shallots and salsa verde. Moreover, the restaurant’s bar program will feature curated cocktails and an exclusively Spanish wine list.

De Rochefort says that Boqueria has had its eye on Atlanta for some time and even entertained a few different spaces, but that the combination of residential and office space, as well as the existing businesses at Colony Square, sealed the deal.

“I love Rumi’s Kitchen, I think they’ve done a great job…and I think that in conjunction with the other operators that are already in Colony Square, we can create a really compelling destination,” says de Rochefort. “So we’re looking forward to partnering with Colony Square and the other operators who have been incredibly welcoming.”

It’s a sentiment shared by North American Properties leasing representative, Brooke Massey, who said in a statement, “We’re excited to bring more customer-centric concepts to Midtown’s Living Room and round out our hospitality-inspired merchandising vision. With these additions, Colony Square is now truly a one-stop shop for office users, residents, hotel guests, and everyday visitors alike to check to-dos off their errand list or spend time doing what they love in a single, connected location.”

Portions of this article were taken from a press release shared with What Now Atlanta .

