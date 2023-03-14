NCSU student dies of accidental overdose; 10th student death this school year

An N.C. State student who was living off campus died Monday of an accidental overdose, a university official said Tuesday.

The male student, who has not been identified, had been hospitalized because of the drug-related incident.

It's the 10th student death at N.C. State since the beginning of the school year.

In February, 21-year-old Patrick Thomas Sullivan was found dead at an off-campus private residence. His death was also ruled accidental.

After Sullivan's death, the Student Mental Health Taskforce released an 89-page report with proposed solutions to what is seen as a growing crisis at N.C. State. The university held its latest " wellness day " recently in response to rising mental health challenges faced by college students.

An NC State representative said Thursday that the student was found at an off-campus private residence.