Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
ABC11 Eyewitness News

NCSU student dies of accidental overdose; 10th student death this school year

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYAPd_0lImeA4U00

An N.C. State student who was living off campus died Monday of an accidental overdose, a university official said Tuesday.

The male student, who has not been identified, had been hospitalized because of the drug-related incident.

It's the 10th student death at N.C. State since the beginning of the school year.

In February, 21-year-old Patrick Thomas Sullivan was found dead at an off-campus private residence.
His death was also ruled accidental.

ALSO SEE: Local universities faced with growing push for action on mental health

After Sullivan's death, the Student Mental Health Taskforce released an 89-page report with proposed solutions to what is seen as a growing crisis at N.C. State. The university held its latest " wellness day " recently in response to rising mental health challenges faced by college students.

An NC State representative said Thursday that the student was found at an off-campus private residence.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Raleigh, NC newsLocal Raleigh, NC
Dad, husband killed in Johnston County crash had escaped Ukraine to come to US; driver charged had 3 prior DWI charges
Clayton, NC1 day ago
Percentage of women murdered in Raleigh increasing
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
NC Central Prison lieutenant charged with DWI, felony drug possession
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Durham high school’s ‘secure status’ lifted after trespassing report, police say
Durham, NC2 days ago
Missing teen found dead in Pennsylvania lake
Doylestown, PA21 hours ago
1 of 3 busted in drug sting, mom had child with her during heroin deal, Nash County deputies say
Rocky Mount, NC1 day ago
One middle schooler held another at gunpoint Thursday in Durham
Durham, NC3 days ago
Firefighters discover human remains in fire outside Cary home; man found inside with self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
Cary, NC8 hours ago
Wake County deputies arrest 2 suspects connected to five robberies
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Someone in this car shot at group of juveniles, Durham police say
Durham, NC2 days ago
Hillsborough police looking for man in Walmart incident, left in U-Haul
Hillsborough, NC1 day ago
Man, teen charged in 5 robberies in Wake, Nash counties, sheriff says
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Durham man caught cashing voided check at grocery store, sheriff says
Littleton, NC2 days ago
Fayetteville felon charged with trafficking meth and weed, police say
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Police increased near Durham shopping center plagued by shootings; suspect wanted in man’s death
Durham, NC3 days ago
Police arrest impaired driver after collision on N.C. 58
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
2 arrested, third sought in shooting death of Rocky Mount 15-year-old boy
Rocky Mount, NC3 days ago
Arrest made after man killed, woman injured in Raleigh shooting earlier this month, police say
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Police investigate shooting at Fayetteville Waffle House
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
NC State student dies after accidental overdose, university spokesman says
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
Increased penalties for people caught speeding at Fort Bragg
Fort Bragg, NC1 day ago
Woman busted as raid finds 8 lbs. of heroin in North Carolina home, police say
Sanford, NC3 days ago
'Keep marching forward.' Kristen Clarke honored St. Joseph's AME in Durham: WHM
Durham, NC3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy