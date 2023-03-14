Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals' Lou Anarumo open to bringing back Eli Apple in free agency

By Chris Roling,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251MeU_0lImS18W00

The Cincinnati Bengals are more than willing to re-up with cornerback Eli Apple.

Fans could have guessed as much given Apple’s superb performances over the last two seasons when ushered into starting duty due to injuries both years.

Still, it’s nice to hear an update from coaches on the topic. According to CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Tuesday that the Bengals are open to bringing back Apple depending on how much interest the market gives the veteran.

It’s hard to say if the market will show much interest in Apple, though. He’s 27 and played each of the last two years on one-year deals and as fans know, dramatically exceeded expectations. But teams might have doubts that he’s able to do that outside of Anarumo’s system and he’s known to stir up drama when he logs online.

The Bengals do need help at cornerback though, with Chidobe Awuzie rehabbing an injury and Cam Taylor-Britt positioned to start. It’s a position they will hit multiple times, and one of those could be bringing back a veteran who knows the system and organization well.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Bengals cap space update after latest moves in free agency
Cincinnati, OH4 hours ago
Patriots showing interest in Rams' Nick Scott
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined the Lions on the most bizarre deal of NFL free agency
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Instant analysis of C.J. Gardner-Johnson agreeing to one-year, $8M deal with Lions
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Packers salary cap situation limits potential trade packages with Jets
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
3 former Broncos land deals in free agency
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Sports World Is Praying For Shaquille O'Neal Tonight
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Virginia Tech students sang ‘Enter Sandman’ after the NCAA banned the school from playing it and it was so much better
Blacksburg, VA7 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly in Escrow on a $64 Million Los Angeles Manse
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago
How do 49ers replace each loss in free agency?
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Rams' moves in 1st week of free agency
Los Angeles, CA44 minutes ago
Vikings emerge as darkhorse candidates to sign Lamar Jackson
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
New 7-round Steelers mock draft sim hits the mark for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA11 hours ago
Adam Thielen's new contract with Panthers puts Vikings request for pay cut to shame
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Details of DE Marcus Davenport's contract revealed
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
Justin Fields has made the Bears a prime destination for free agents
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Panthers fans react to signing of Adam Thielen
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Seahawks' additions in 1st week of free agency
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson: What the Lions are getting in the free agent safety
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
A former Buckeye is signed by the Lions to continue long snapper career
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
Grade the Steelers signing G Isaac Seumalo
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
NC State among teams that have contacted former UNC forward
Chapel Hill, NC8 hours ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's contract with Lions will pay him $8 million in 2023
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
JuJu Smith-Schuster arrives at Gillette Stadium in Patriots attire
Foxborough, MA2 days ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy